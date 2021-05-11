Never mind the toothy creatures out in the bush; there’s savage enough competition in the world of luxury safaris. From menus honed by celebrity chefs to ever-larger private suites boasting the last-word in luxe, safari operators are constantly looking for an edge in the battle to win your booking.

And the latest innovation is less about bolts of percale linen, and more about the volts driving your game drive. Whether it’s for the quietness of the ride, or the eco-friendliness of it all, electric vehicles are now at the sharp edge of innovation in the safari industry — with camps from Kruger to Kenya running on the buzz of electric power.

The electric safari vehicles (ESV) currently in use across Africa are typically retrofitted diesel 4x4s; the internal combustion engine replaced with an electric motor, batteries and charging point. Conversion doesn’t come cheap though, ranging between $37,000 and $60,000. And that’s excluding the purchase price of the actual vehicle.