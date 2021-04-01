In Joburg, trail run enthusiasts can explore 13kms of trail routes at the Cycle Lab Bike Park in Bryanston. (Yes, the bike park is for runners too.) The Emmarentia Dam and Johannesburg Botanical Gardens are also a gorgeous green space for calming jogs or longer loops of 20kms, or more.

Running, literally and figuratively, is a journey. Ask yourself: where to next?

KENYAN INSPIRATION

If you want to stretch your horizons and your capabilities, travelling within Africa may be doable, or certainly easier than to other continents at present. Consider a training sojourn at one of the legendary camps in the Kenyan highlands. Running greats are born there; you can breathe the same rarefied air as marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge. Maybe you’ll discover the phenomenal you at Iten in the Rift Valley.

If you do, the For Rangers 230km ultra marathon in the shadow of Mount Kenya could be the next challenge to line up. It’s already full for this year’s September event — but that gives time to prepare for the 2022 race.

RUNNING MINDFULLY

Covid-19 has surely made runners treasure the pursuit even more. Wanted can recommend a further dimension to the pleasure: if we lack for company on a run — or you love beats to keep your running rhythm going — Bose’s range of polaroid audio sunglasses is worth a look. The tiny speakers are powerful, but the shades are still lightweight, and sweat and water resistant. If you’re serious about running and music, the Bose Frames Tempo is highly recommended.