Get the best of both worlds at the recently launched aparthotel, where spacious apartment comfort-living meets hotel convenience within the bustling Atlantic Seaboard. Latitude is within walking distance of the promenade and all Sea Point’s high road has to offer — from restaurants and coffee shops to gyms and salons. The convenience of its locale can’t be overstated.
The 32 serviced apartments — available with one, two or three-bedrooms — are inspired by the natural landscape by which Latitude is surrounded, whether it be the greens and seafoam-blues of the Atlantic Ocean (which make for gorgeous vistas from one side of the hotel) or the fynbos-inspired drawings of Lion’s Head’s botanicals (as viewed from the other side of the hotel), all the interiors are locally designed, sourced and made.
The interiors give special attention to local artists and you’ll see their work displayed proudly and prominently throughout the hotel.
Whether you’re visiting for work or play, Latitude is fully equipped to suit your needs. The penthouse, with panoramic views of the Mother City, is home to the Latitude members’ club and co-working area. The stylishly curated space accommodates all the needs of the modern businessperson, from lush lounges for casual meetings to private meeting rooms fitted with the state-of-the-art tech, the club has you covered.
The on-site concierge is always available to assist with all business needs from restaurant bookings to courier services and everything in between. In addition, members enjoy preferential accommodation rates, including reciprocity with Johannesburg’s premium members’ club MESH — and vice versa.
Those looking for more play and less work should head to the hotel’s top floor where you’ll find Latitude Café and a stunning rooftop swimming pool. Nine floors up, the café caters for breakfast, brunch, lunch and sundowners — all accompanied by breath-taking views of the ocean. It’s simple, café-style cooking done well. Breakfast calls for a classic egg’s benedict with all the trimmings, or perhaps you’re in the mood for something spicier? The Latitude shakshuka will do it.
Those visiting for lunch may decide on a fresh and flavourful salad, a boerewors roll (but not just any boerie roll — a gourmet boerie roll, obviously), or a hearty fish curry for those cooler days.
Latitude’s events calendar is where they really have fun, and it is packed with an array of mouth-watering, foodie-focused events. These include a weekly Friday braai on the rooftop (which serves up a finessed, flame-grilled plates for two); long and leisurely Saturday brunches (including oysters and bubbly, naturally); and the soon-to-be-launched “Raise A Glass” wine nights — the first of which takes place on April 1, featuring wines from the renowned Radford Dale and expertly paired by sommelier Pearl Oliver-Mbumba. Mark your diaries.
What I loved most about Latitude is the seamless ease of use and casual cool it exudes at every step. It’s the perfect place for the avid explorer, holidaymaker, business traveller — or a local looking for a laid-back but totally luxurious staycation.
• Latitude Aparthotels, Cnr Kings Road and Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town.