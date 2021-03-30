Get the best of both worlds at the recently launched aparthotel, where spacious apartment comfort-living meets hotel convenience within the bustling Atlantic Seaboard. Latitude is within walking distance of the promenade and all Sea Point’s high road has to offer — from restaurants and coffee shops to gyms and salons. The convenience of its locale can’t be overstated.

The 32 serviced apartments — available with one, two or three-bedrooms — are inspired by the natural landscape by which Latitude is surrounded, whether it be the greens and seafoam-blues of the Atlantic Ocean (which make for gorgeous vistas from one side of the hotel) or the fynbos-inspired drawings of Lion’s Head’s botanicals (as viewed from the other side of the hotel), all the interiors are locally designed, sourced and made.

The interiors give special attention to local artists and you’ll see their work displayed proudly and prominently throughout the hotel.