The Mighty Fine makes some mighty big claims, promising a new design-led boutique hotel for the “dream-chasers, risk-takers, and culture-makers” of Johannesburg. Ahead of its opening this month, Wanted fired a few Qs at Jamie Levin (owner, Narrative property developers) and Jana Hamman (head creative and half of Jana+Koos design studio), who are part of the team pulling together this Strathavon spot.

What was the genesis of The Mighty Fine? [Levin]: Narrative is a residential-property developer, but we noticed a trend globally that living spaces and short-stay hotels were merging. People want flexible leasing, but they want hotel-type amenities. They want the flexibility to stay for a month, work remotely, and then move on. So it’s an amalgamation of co-living and design-centric hotels. You can stay a night, stay a month, or stay a year.

Who are you aimed at? [Levin] Our target market is designers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. They need their hotel to provide solid infrastructure when they travel. We wanted to create an environment that is friendly to those people, as we see them being a strong cohort of the travel industry over the next decade. We have boardroom space, meeting space. We even have a podcast studio for guests who need it.