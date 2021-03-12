With long weekends beckoning and travel restrictions lightened, luxury getaways are back — and the boutique art hotel No5 by Mantis in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) ticks all the boxes.

No5 by Mantis is an immaculately restored Art Deco building in Summerstrand’s Brighton Drive, one block from the best beach in the city.

For me, it’s No 5’s dizzying array of art that sets it apart from other five-star hotels. Andy Warhol, William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, Maureen Quin, Duncan Stewart, Anton Momberg, Louis Jansen van Vuuren and Hanneke Benade are names more often seen in national, and international, art galleries — but here, you’ll find their works on display as you venture through the hotel.