At The Werf restaurant, Lawrence offers a delicious new menu of well-priced small-plate dining, served at airy terrace tables overlooking the abundant garden. Across the way, The Deli delivers slap-up breakfasts and café-style cooking in the shade of the oaks. In the Farm Shop shelves are piled high with farm produce, from fresh fruit and preserves to meat, biltong and freshly baked breads. In summer, picnics are a must, served out on the wide estate lawns.

2) But stay the night

Boschendal is a popular destination for day-trippers, but then you’d be missing out on the estate’s elegant farm accommodation. The luxurious Werf Garden Suites are set close to the historic werf, and are best for those planning to take full advantage of the fine food and wine. A short drive into the estate you’ll find the Orchard Cottages, a collection of family-friendly options clustered around a large swimming pool. Equipped with kitchens and an outside braai area, they are your self-catering go-to.

Prefer a little more privacy? Trout Cottage, set overlooking one of the farm dams, is idyllic and offers easy access to the hiking and biking trails, while larger groups will love the winelands luxury of the Mountain Villa and Cottage 1685. Right now Boschendal is offering superb local specials.

3) Work up a sweat

The farm offers five well-marked MTB trails along the flanks of the Simonsberg, with a challenging combination of gravel roads and single track rolling through vineyards and pristine fynbos. There is also a pair of running routes on the flatter farmland towards the Drakenstein Mountains. The trails are open to both day visitors (permit required) and overnight guests (free of charge).