There are many reasons to visit Boschendal Farm in the Cape winelands. But we reckon five is more than enough to start planning your next staycation at this storied Cape farm.
1) Come for the food
Since the rejuvenation of Boschendal began almost a decade ago, it has established a solid reputation for creative winelands cuisine. Today, under executive chef Allistaire Lawrence, the sustainable ethos is more farm-focused than ever, and most of the kitchen’s fresh produce — from fresh greens to grass-fed Angus beef and pasture-reared chickens — comes from the estate’s own gardens, orchards and fields.
At The Werf restaurant, Lawrence offers a delicious new menu of well-priced small-plate dining, served at airy terrace tables overlooking the abundant garden. Across the way, The Deli delivers slap-up breakfasts and café-style cooking in the shade of the oaks. In the Farm Shop shelves are piled high with farm produce, from fresh fruit and preserves to meat, biltong and freshly baked breads. In summer, picnics are a must, served out on the wide estate lawns.
2) But stay the night
Boschendal is a popular destination for day-trippers, but then you’d be missing out on the estate’s elegant farm accommodation. The luxurious Werf Garden Suites are set close to the historic werf, and are best for those planning to take full advantage of the fine food and wine. A short drive into the estate you’ll find the Orchard Cottages, a collection of family-friendly options clustered around a large swimming pool. Equipped with kitchens and an outside braai area, they are your self-catering go-to.
Prefer a little more privacy? Trout Cottage, set overlooking one of the farm dams, is idyllic and offers easy access to the hiking and biking trails, while larger groups will love the winelands luxury of the Mountain Villa and Cottage 1685. Right now Boschendal is offering superb local specials.
3) Work up a sweat
The farm offers five well-marked MTB trails along the flanks of the Simonsberg, with a challenging combination of gravel roads and single track rolling through vineyards and pristine fynbos. There is also a pair of running routes on the flatter farmland towards the Drakenstein Mountains. The trails are open to both day visitors (permit required) and overnight guests (free of charge).
4) Or take a walk
To get a real sense of the farm’s history, and its impressive sustainability credentials, sign up for the daily farm tour. This 90-minute meander takes guests from the farm’s origins in 1685 right through to the modern regenerative farming approach on display in the Food Garden. Here your guide will let you pick and nibble at whatever’s fresh and in season, all while getting to grips with the future of sustainable farming. Tours are complimentary for overnight guests.
5) And keep the kids happy
Kids get to go free-range at Boschendal thanks to The Treehouse. Open to children aged 5-14 years, this resort-style kids’ club offers a packed schedule of age-appropriate outdoor activities, led by enthusiastic staff. From farm walks to horseback rides, outdoor crafts to bird watching, The Treehouse offers hours of fun in the great outdoors, and parents a quiet moment to sip and savour the food and wine of this historic Cape farm.