Feeling frazzled and horrified to discover it’s only February? Who could blame you, given all that 2021 has already thrown at us? The good news is that South Africa has no shortage of quiet spaces to rest, recharge, and reboot. Whether you plan to meditate in silence or soak up the healing power of the great outdoors, these spots will bolster your soul for the year ahead.

CEDERBERG: BLISS AND STARS

What’s on offer at this chic, eco-minded escape a few hours north of Cape Town? The clue’s in the name.

Daria and Heine Rasmussen swopped fast-paced urban life in Denmark for 1,350ha of rugged Cederberg wilderness with their brand-new escape (it only opened in December 2020), combining their respective passions: mindfulness and meditation, and astronomy. But this is certainly no lentils-at-dawn ascetic endurance test, with a contemporary comfort approach to this rat-race escape.