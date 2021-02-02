The Japanese love them for a spot of shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing”. Michael Pollan saw them as a place to meet untamed nature halfway, while Claude Monet called Giverny his most beautiful masterpiece. However you choose to enjoy them, the restorative charms of a garden are impossible to ignore. And whether you prefer yours wild and untamed, or clipped and ordered, SA has plenty of them to explore.

Here are four of our favourites.

1. Vergelegen, Somerset West

Vergelegen may be most famous for its wines, but this historic estate is also home to some of the most remarkable gardens in the Cape. There are 18 separate gardens to discover — excluding a vast arboretum in the early stages of planting — that range from the world-renowned camellia garden to the historic octagonal garden that reflects the rich history of the estate. Nearby, the herb garden marks the estate’s farming heritage, while the East Garden — set near the excellent Stables restaurant — offers a child-friendly escape and garden maze.