Makweti Safari Lodge was established 25 years ago, and it’s not hard to see why it’s enjoyed success, and has even thrived during the challenging South African lockdown. There are only five suites in the camp that can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests, ensuring that numbers are kept to a minimum and you’re guaranteed individual attention. Helen Wilson, Makweti’s operations manager and the gracious hostess during our stay, explained that the lodge has a core group of guests who return time and again, lured by the peaceful surroundings and the fact that the lodge feels like home. Makweti invests in its front-of-house staff, making sure that they are well cared for and happy. You’re sure to be greeted by the same friendly smiles each time you return.

The lodge’s magic undeniably lies in its location. It’s nestled between rolling hills with a view of the valley below, where you can enjoy sundowners or a mouthwatering English breakfast when you return from a game drive. A nearby natural waterhole is a drawcard for a large variety of wildlife that move through the unfenced camp, so don’t be surprised when you come across a warthog or an elephant on its way for a mid-afternoon drink. Wi-Fi can only be accessed at the reception building so don’t expect to do any serious work during your stay, but this small sacrifice is easily overshadowed by the trappings of your private suite. A secluded pool just outside your bedroom is the perfect place to laze away an afternoon in the sun and your king-size bed will beckon you to breezy early evening naps before you head out for dinner.