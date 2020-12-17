Perched high above the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Town’s upscale suburb of Bantry Bay, Ellerman House is nothing short of a byword for elegant luxury in the Mother City. With 13 suites, two remarkable villas, an enviable art collection, and a wine cellar to make an oenophile weep, it’s become the city’s most exclusive address.

Though it was banking man Paul Harris who transformed the property into a world-class boutique hotel in the early-1990s, this imposing Cape Edwardian pile is named for Sir John Ellerman, who purchased the house in 1962. Ellerman was heir to the family’s shipping business, and would — so the story goes — use the wide terrace to watch his ships sailing into Table Bay, one eye on the clock for any overdue captains.