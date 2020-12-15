There’s a lot to love about Perivoli Lagoon House, the secluded luxury villa that’s just opened on the shores of the Klein River Lagoon near Hermanus. To start, it’s drop-dead gorgeous, with elegant lines by architect Gregg Goddard and covetable contemporary décor by seasoned hotelier Simoné Henckert.

It’s just the right size too, with four en-suite bedrooms offering enough space for the family, or a small group of friends seeking an intimate escape. Then there’s the location: set on the edges of a pristine lagoon where you’ll spend your days swimming and kayaking.