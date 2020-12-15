Perivoli Lagoon House.
Image: Supplied

There’s a lot to love about Perivoli Lagoon House, the secluded luxury villa that’s just opened on the shores of the Klein River Lagoon near Hermanus. To start, it’s drop-dead gorgeous, with elegant lines by architect Gregg Goddard and covetable contemporary décor by seasoned hotelier Simoné Henckert.

It’s just the right size too, with four en-suite bedrooms offering enough space for the family, or a small group of friends seeking an intimate escape. Then there’s the location: set on the edges of a pristine lagoon where you’ll spend your days swimming and kayaking.

Image: Supplied

Flexibility? You can have that too, with both all-inclusive and self-catering packages available. Last but not least, your conscience will thank you: the villa is owned by the Perivoli Trust, which channels profit to conservation and education projects in southern Africa. 

