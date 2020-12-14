Inspired by that Netflix doccie of one man and his cephalopod? Want to channel your inner Luc Besson? Perhaps you’re simply seduced by the silence beneath the waves. Whichever it is, Hanli Prinsloo has you covered. Prinsloo is a record-breaking free diver (she once held all six South African records simultaneously) who today spends her energy as an ocean activist — look up her I Am Water foundation — and free-diving instructor.

Though Prinsloo spends most of her time abroad, teaching and leading free-diving expeditions, lockdown has kept her close to home in Cape Town. That’s good news for surfers, free divers, and the ocean-curious looking to up their game at being underwater.

“With my free-diving courses I really want to see the ocean become a place that’s more accessible for those who have felt some kind of barrier in the past,” explains Prinsloo. She is particularly passionate about getting more women in the water with her one-day Water Women Ocean Confidence Workshop.