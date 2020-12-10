1. JABALI RIDGE Tanzania
With international travel opening up, this remarkable spot in the wilds of Tanzania is well worth the journey. Suspended amongst granite boulders and overlooking Ruaha National Park, the infinity pool is a memorable way to cool off after a game drive. And did we mention the pool bar stocked with specialty gins from around the world?
2. BAPTISTE ROOFTOP, Cape Town
Perched atop The Marly Hotel in chic Camps Bay, this rooftop pool, bar, and lounge dishes up unbeatable sunset views. The pool isn’t huge, but the rooftop daybeds and Ibiza vibes turn it into an all-day destination worth the minimum spend (R500). With an impressive cocktail list, you’ll reach that in no time.
3. KRUGER SHALATI, Kruger National Park
A train on a bridge? Doesn’t sound like much of a destination for a dip. But, then again, Kruger Shalati (opening 14 December) is all about upending expectations. This remarkable new accommodation option in the Kruger National Park sees refurbished train carriages offering 24 luxury rooms roosting on the iron branches of the historic Selati Bridge. Hanging off the central stone pillar, high above the Sabie River, is perhaps the most striking plunge pool South Africa has to offer.
4. THE LEONARDO, Johannesburg
Joburg summers can be capricious, but when the sun deigns to shine head straight for Aurum, on the seventh floor of Africa’s tallest building. The opulent interiors are worth a quick gander, but it’s the pool deck you’re after. Diners here are, you may be surprised to learn, welcome to grab a sun lounger or cabana and spend the afternoon enjoying the pool. Look out for cricket on the big screen and a poolside gin bar during the festive season.
5. THE OYSTER BOX Umhlanga
The sparkling pool on the Ocean Terrace at The Oyster Box Hotel comes with the added bonus of superlative sea views. With its bright-red candy-striped sun loungers and umbrellas, you’ll be hard-pressed to picture a more cheerful swimming pool this summer. If you need to be closer to the ocean, the staff will even set up a deckchair and umbrella for you on Umhlanga beach below.
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2020.