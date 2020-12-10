1. JABALI RIDGE Tanzania

With international travel opening up, this remarkable spot in the wilds of Tanzania is well worth the journey. Suspended amongst granite boulders and overlooking Ruaha National Park, the infinity pool is a memorable way to cool off after a game drive. And did we mention the pool bar stocked with specialty gins from around the world?

2. BAPTISTE ROOFTOP, Cape Town

Perched atop The Marly Hotel in chic Camps Bay, this rooftop pool, bar, and lounge dishes up unbeatable sunset views. The pool isn’t huge, but the rooftop daybeds and Ibiza vibes turn it into an all-day destination worth the minimum spend (R500). With an impressive cocktail list, you’ll reach that in no time.