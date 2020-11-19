STAY AT: Old Foundry Hotel

Next time you’re in Cape Town for business (or leisure), check in at the stylishly appointed Old Foundry Hotel in Green Point. It’s one of Ideas Cartel’s newest and most elegant outfits and offers 24 eclectic rooms to choose from — and lots more too.

The multilayered lifestyle brand (a collection of co-working spaces, boutique hotels, lounges, cafés, and bars) has, to use 2020’s arguably overused term, “pivoted” subtly but smartly to adapt to the Covid-19-conscious traveller. Its already forward-thinking hybrid spaces were reimagined during lockdown to cater to a new breed of hotel guest and remote worker (and adhere to 2020’s necessary standards).