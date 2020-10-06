TEREMOK LODGE BOUTIQUE HOTEL & SPA

Where: 49 Marine Drive, Umhlanga

The wow factor: Despite being a stone’s throw away from the bustling Umhlanga village, Teremok Lodge feels like an escape, nestled as it is amongst towering milkwood trees, one of which was already a giant when the house was built in the 1950s. The history of Teremok harks back to the days when Umhlanga was an outpost of Durban and a Russian expat built a holiday home that he called Little Hideaway, or Teremok in his native tongue. Debbie Davidson and her daughters, Kim and Tracey, now run it with the same passion for the property as its original owners. The eight suites are all individually designed to acknowledge different elements of the property’s history and make for a fascinating part of your stay. The breakfasts are sublime, the spa heavenly, and you can while away the hours poolside or by walking to the beach or nearby restaurants and shops.