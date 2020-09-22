With its breathtaking, uninterrupted views over Hout Bay, Villa Verte is a celebration of its natural surroundings and a tranquil retreat for lovers of nature, local art and design. Privacy, peace and quiet were prioritised in the design of this contemporary tree-house-like sanctuary, which is nestled in the forested slopes of the Oudekraal Nature Reserve.

While presenting a unique design statement, Villa Verte echoes elements of the five-senses experience found at celebrated neighbouring sister property Villa Maison Noir. Designed by Thomas Leach Architects, the 800m² luxury guest house responds to its natural setting through its architectural gestures, choice of materials and colour palette. Warm timber elements permeate the light-filled, minimalist interior designed to acknowledge the surroundings at every turn as well as provide generous space to showcase SA art and design.