With its breathtaking, uninterrupted views over Hout Bay, Villa Verte is a celebration of its natural surroundings and a tranquil retreat for lovers of nature, local art and design. Privacy, peace and quiet were prioritised in the design of this contemporary tree-house-like sanctuary, which is nestled in the forested slopes of the Oudekraal Nature Reserve.
While presenting a unique design statement, Villa Verte echoes elements of the five-senses experience found at celebrated neighbouring sister property Villa Maison Noir. Designed by Thomas Leach Architects, the 800m² luxury guest house responds to its natural setting through its architectural gestures, choice of materials and colour palette. Warm timber elements permeate the light-filled, minimalist interior designed to acknowledge the surroundings at every turn as well as provide generous space to showcase SA art and design.
The furniture and art has been carefully handpicked or specially commissioned by the Guild Group in close collaboration with owners Jim Brett (previously of Anthropologie and West Elm) and Ed Gray to reflect Africa but also echo elements of their New York City apartment and love of mid-century design. The art collection includes work by established artists such as Cameron Platter, Dorothee Kreutzfeldt, Lucinda Mudge and John Murray, and up-and-coming artists like Rosie Mudge and Rodan Kane Hart. The four double en-suite bedrooms are elegantly appointed, each with a unique interior treatment. However, you may find some of the custom wallpapers an unnecessary distraction from the panoramic views, and an element that will soon date.
Opened a couple of weeks before the March lockdown began, Villa Verte is ready for the perfect luxurious family gathering in the Cape or a retreat with close friends after months in isolation. With winter (May 1 to September 30) and shoulder (October 1 to December 14) daily rate of R17,700 and R22,750 respectively for the entire property, this is excellent value for a top-tier property such as this.