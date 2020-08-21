If lockdown has you feeling like your four walls are closing in on you, the good news is that the long wait is finally over. As of 18 August, South Africa entered lockdown level two, and with it came the lifting of restrictions on interprovincial travel.

Looking to break free from the cabin fever? We’ve rounded up a list of some of the country’s most exclusive luxury lodges to offer some inspiration as you start planning your first escape.

1. LEKKERWATER BEACH LODGE, Western Cape

Looking out over 6km of private beach, Lekkerwater Beach Lodge is located on an exclusive part of the De Hoop Nature Reserve, little more than a three-hour drive from Cape Town. Voted one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places in 2019, Lekkerwater is the perfect mix of comfort and elegance. Here, the scenery is the celebrated feature, with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the stunning blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Each of the seven rooms has a private veranda to soak up the ocean air, if you’re not lounging on the wrap-around deck of the lodge or sinking into comfortable chairs and sofas in the common area.