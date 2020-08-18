We’ve come to expect a certain style for bush lodges. Classic or modern, muted, neutral hues and natural tones always abound. The décor should “blend” into the landscape after all. You expect the colours and textures of the earth, foliage, and animals to manifest into the luxe surrounds of your bush hideaway, right?

The funny thing is that’s exactly what acclaimed local designer Sarah Ord did when she started to work on the new Noka Camp. She turned to its surrounds. And looking down across the Lephalala River ravine over which it hangs, and across the hills of the Lapalala Wilderness nature reserve in Limpopo, beige was nowhere to be seen. “I visited the site twice during the project — in different seasons — and what I found was unbelievably beautiful palette. Lush greens in summer and the leaves changing in autumn,” explains Ord. “There were terracottas and peachy pinks, fiery oranges. And the greens!” she adds with awe.