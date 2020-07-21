Are you gazing out your window dreaming of the quiet, cosy intimacy of a little Karoo farmhouse, where the mountain views outside are endless and your only concerns are where you’ll take your afternoon siesta and how you’ll spice the evening’s lamb bobotie? Danielskraal Farm dates back to 1836 and is your farmhouse dream made firm reality.

Take your pick of three impeccably decorated rooms (there is a fourth for the little ones), settle yourself in, and disconnect. The farm is unique in that it’s managed to remain true to its Karoo roots through little touches like its whitewashed walls, reed ceilings, and pretty sash windows, but it also offers a modern and updated take on farm living.