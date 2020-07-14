Billions of years ago, a massive asteroid smashed into the Earth in the Free State, leaving behind a dent in the earth’s crust that is now a protected Unesco World Heritage Site, rich in natural biodiversity. It’s here, blended into the surrounding veld through an expert combination of architecture and design, that you’ll find Witklipfontein Eco Lodge.

That the Huyberechts family has devoted thought, time, and passion to the creation of this haven is evident in the sensitivity of the award-winning design, where inside and outside are seamlessly intertwined.