Billions of years ago, a massive asteroid smashed into the Earth in the Free State, leaving behind a dent in the earth’s crust that is now a protected Unesco World Heritage Site, rich in natural biodiversity. It’s here, blended into the surrounding veld through an expert combination of architecture and design, that you’ll find Witklipfontein Eco Lodge.
That the Huyberechts family has devoted thought, time, and passion to the creation of this haven is evident in the sensitivity of the award-winning design, where inside and outside are seamlessly intertwined.
Each of the four en-suite bedrooms enjoys uninterrupted views of the veld and wild animals that are given free rein to wander where they will on the farm. For breakfast, enjoy eggs from the Huyberechts’ free-range hens and forage in the organic veggie garden for fresh treats to add to your lunchtime salad.
That it’s only 90 minutes from the bustle of Jozi is a massive benefit to city slickers looking for a quick escape.
