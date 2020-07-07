Bobbejaansberg in the Klein Karoo.
Image: Supplied

There is a very particular kind of feeling to this part of South Africa that soaks deep into your soul immediately on arrival. It’s one of the reasons that the Klein Karoo is so popular for those seeking to get away from it all for a while, to shelter from the incessant buzz of emails and social media; to replace text notifications with the blissful sound of birdsong and the sigh of the wind.

Bobbejaansberg is a self-catering, stacked-slate house that sleeps eight, boasts beautiful interiors by Gregory Mellor, and is the ideal solution for Karoo lovers looking for a mouse hole for a group of friends or family. On hot days (of which there are plenty in the Klein Karoo), the verandas, pool, and raised al-fresco dining platform are the perfect places to enjoy chilled glasses of wine and fresh local produce.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

As the sun sets, head inside to relax next to one of the many fireplaces or conjure up a feast in the gorgeous kitchen. Bobbejaansberg has no cell reception (there is Wi-Fi) and it’s recommended that you do a food shop before you arrive as the closest large store is in Barrydale.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

 From the July issue of Wanted 2020.

