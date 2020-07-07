There is a very particular kind of feeling to this part of South Africa that soaks deep into your soul immediately on arrival. It’s one of the reasons that the Klein Karoo is so popular for those seeking to get away from it all for a while, to shelter from the incessant buzz of emails and social media; to replace text notifications with the blissful sound of birdsong and the sigh of the wind.

Bobbejaansberg is a self-catering, stacked-slate house that sleeps eight, boasts beautiful interiors by Gregory Mellor, and is the ideal solution for Karoo lovers looking for a mouse hole for a group of friends or family. On hot days (of which there are plenty in the Klein Karoo), the verandas, pool, and raised al-fresco dining platform are the perfect places to enjoy chilled glasses of wine and fresh local produce.