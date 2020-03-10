Ensconced in the old, verdant suburb of Houghton is the Houghton Hotel, a grand-scale enterprise that was in the works for 12 years prior to its completion in early 2019. The R680-million development finally opened its doors to the public in May last year, and has already trumped the competition for Best Hotel at the the Hosco-Audi Tourism Awards. Indeed, the Houghton Hotel is very quickly becoming a byword for local luxury, having successfully established a balance between liberally meted-out opulence on the one hand and arboured seclusion on the other.

There is, I think, something rather romantic about Houghton itself: it is old-fashioned and historical — in a way that Sandton, for instance, is not — without being altogether staid or stagnant. In fact, it’s an ingenious location for a hotel — 20 minutes from town in one direction, and Sandton in the other. Better still, the hotel overlooks 64ha of privately owned parkland, constituting a quiet oasis replete with an 18-hole golfer’s paradise (designed by Jack Nicklaus).