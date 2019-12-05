This is still, however, not a place where many wealthy black South Africans choose to holiday. Ghanaian businessman Harold Awuah-Darko keeps his polo ponies on an estate next to Kurland. Jetting in and out for the season, he brings an international group of friends and family with him. Maponya Developments owns retail space on the main road, and an unnamed Joburg businessman is the new owner of a condo at 1 Beachy Head, an almost-there address.

But to say it’s entirely unaffected by the mood in the rest of the country is inaccurate. According to a report released by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, Plettenberg Bay broke the R1-billion in property sales mark in 2016 and 2017, but last year fell just short of this. And it looks like 2019 will be substantially lower.

“There’s a 40% decline in property sales compared to 2018,” says Steven Neufeld of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s. “Prices have remained the same, but sales have dropped.” This drop is not insignificant; one interpretation is that it’s merely a decline in sales for entry-level properties. As recent history shows, the upper echelon appears to be immune. The deeds office is still full of trusts — Lubners, Barlows, Bermans and so on — whose children and children’s children will continue to own a little hideaway in the beautiful bay, maintaining their clique of summer holidays and simple-yet-sophisticated soirees. As one local resident puts it: “Plett offers the best of South Africa.” Another says: “Plett is a town of kings. I mean, the airport is mainly for private planes.”

LOCAL ICON: THE PLETTENBERG

If you’re not a homeowner, or have overspill over the festive season, there is only one place to stay, and that’s The Plettenberg. One of late hotelier Liz McGrath’s oldest offerings, the 35-room hotel above Lookout Beach is a perfect encapsulation of the sleepy holiday town. The air is softer, the sea laps quietly a few hundred metres away, the staff are serene, and the food and drink sublime. This is a place where you can wake up in the morning, take a barefoot walk to the beach, collect a pansy shell or two, see a dolphin, and have a dunk in the ocean — all before breakfast.