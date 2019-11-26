1. MOLORI SAFARI LODGE
You’ll probably run into all the members of the Big Five, and that’s just on your way from the entrance of the Madikwe Game Reserve to Molori Safari Lodge.
Each of Molori’s handful of suites comes complete with jacuzzi, swimming pool, and an open-plan design with fully-folding glass doors that face out onto the seemingly endless landscape — you’re deep in sunset-watching territory here.
The spa is small but charming and the treatment menu has something for everyone. The Afrique Harmony massage uses botanical-infused Terres d’Afrique products, deep-tissue massage techniques, and a tri-touch stick that feels like a rolling pin on your muscles. The massage, which is described as a lymphatic drainage treatment, kneads the tension out of your entire body.
This all-inclusive escape offers breakfast on your balcony, lunch at the hide — right in front of the animals at a watering hole — or even a gourmet-braai dinner under the stars in the boma. And, of course, there are afternoon game drives with a cocktail and another chance to rendezvous with the Big Five.
2. MOLEDI GORGE
If you’re serious about disconnecting to reconnect, you’re going to have to drive to find your peace (two hours from manic Joburg, in this case). Located in the North West province and, as the name suggests, in the heart of a majestic canyon — Moledi Gorge is a hidden gem.
All the communal areas and eight spacious rooms do contemporary African chic with aplomb — complete with local artworks, organic, earthy textures, and floor-to-ceiling-glass doors.
And you can forget about hearing the shrill of a reception phone or sports commentary from a bar television because there is neither. Life is simple here. But before you panic, the whole villa is equipped with speedy Wi-Fi. However, you’ll most likely malign your cellphone as you take in a boozy brunch on the main deck overlooking the gorge, a bonfire-lit dinner at the boma, a game drive, some spa therapy in the intimate treatment room, or a dip in your private heated plunge pool — the last one if you’re booked into the presidential suite, of course.
