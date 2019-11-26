This all-inclusive escape offers breakfast on your balcony, lunch at the hide — right in front of the animals at a watering hole — or even a gourmet-braai dinner under the stars in the boma. And, of course, there are afternoon game drives with a cocktail and another chance to rendezvous with the Big Five.

2. MOLEDI GORGE

If you’re serious about disconnecting to reconnect, you’re going to have to drive to find your peace (two hours from manic Joburg, in this case). Located in the North West province and, as the name suggests, in the heart of a majestic canyon — Moledi Gorge is a hidden gem.

All the communal areas and eight spacious rooms do contemporary African chic with aplomb — complete with local artworks, organic, earthy textures, and floor-to-ceiling-glass doors.