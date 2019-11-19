Some hotels are simply a means to an end. All the right bells and whistles, but really you’re there to get out the front door and explore. It’s about a good pillow and a place for your luggage, little more.

Then you get hotels that are a destination on their own; where the outside world may call, but you’re happy to hang up. Where location and creature comforts conspire to keep you in one place until reception politely asks if you’re extending your stay. Tintswalo Atlantic is one of those.

Set on the rocky shores beneath Cape Town’s Chapman’s Peak Drive, Tintswalo Atlantic clings to the shoreline of the Table Mountain National Park, between fynbos-clad slopes and the restless Atlantic Ocean. For front-row seats to a sea view, you can do no better.