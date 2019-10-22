The Governor Suite at Labotessa is larger than most inner-city flats. Ranged over two floors, the 300m² penthouse has three en-suite bedrooms, a Smeg-fitted kitchen, a plunge pool, and views that take in Cape Town’s CBD, Company’s Garden and Lion’s Head. Facing away from the Atlantic Ocean, it’s unusual for the vista of CT luxury to not include a sweeping-sea or city view, but then Labotessa is a little unusual.

Created by Johan du Plessis, the seven-suite city hotel moves beyond “boutique” to be a definitive inner-city lifestyle option. Du Plessis, originally from the Free State, went to the Swiss hospitality management school EHL before spending 15 years with the Hyatt chain, working his way through Andaz, the Hyatt’s boutique offering. His last stint, before realising his dream, was as operations and hotel manager at the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, where he worked closely with design god Marcel Wanders to create a hospitality masterpiece.

“I always knew I would open my own hotel,” he says, sitting on a velvet, rust-coloured sofa (in front of a teal panelled wall).