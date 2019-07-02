SA’s west coast really comes into its own in winter. Although there are plenty of gorgeous sunny days, it’s those crisp, moody ones that are more conducive to romantic getaways and quiet fireside repose.

The village of Paternoster is an idyllic destination for such pursuits and Abalone House, which combines old-world elegance with bohemian eccentricity, is the perfect luxurious bolthole for a weekend or mid-week escape from the city. The lovely team – attentive but not invasive – encourage cocooning in all its forms, and a beautiful place to start is on one of the comfy antique sofas by the library fire surrounded by shelves of books and games, memorabilia, objets and a wonderful collection of art that includes oversized Tretchikoff canvases.

This signature style of Abalone House is echoed in the more pared-down décor of its elegantly revamped spa with its calming blue walls, Persian rugs and details in complementary ikat fabrics. It is also a refreshing departure from those predictable tonal beige spa spaces, heavy with the scent of lemon grass oil. This bespoke Africology spa offers top SA products and professionalism in the expertly trained hands of therapist Kayla Vraagom, who gave the most effective deep-tissue massage I’ve had in ages. The treatment is the ideal departure point for your total relaxation and alone is worth the 160km drive from Cape Town.