The Ari Room, the presidential suite at Arambrook, a new boutique hotel in Bischopscourt that’s the talk of Cape Town, is a very good place to hole up for days, taking in the distant views of Table Mountain and the lush greenery of the perfectly manicured garden below.

With Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden just up the road, the Archbishop of Cape Town’s house next door, and the Liesbeek River running through it, Arambrook is close to Constantia’s wine farms and in the midst of the city’s green belt.

The garden is one of the hotel’s particular drawcards. It’s massive, with shaded, rose-covered archways and stony walkways; low-hanging creepers; and indigenous flowers and trees. The organic garden and orchard supply the kitchen with fresh produce. Food waste is composted and responsibly disposed of; geysers are solar-powered; there’s a greywater system; and biodegradable products are used. While your every need is taken care of, the hotel tries to be as kind to the environment as possible.