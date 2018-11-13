1. LION SANDS RIVER LODGE

An hour’s flight from Joburg, Lion Sands in Mpumalanga was recently revamped after a fire. It’s stylish, sophisticated, and all about the details.

What will inspire you? The lodge blends in with the landscape. Each area of the new lodge gives you a reason to take a second look — everything is rich with texture and colour.

What will surprise you? The open spaces, clean lines, and the art gallery showcasing local artists and sculptors.