What will excite you? The abundance of wildlife that passes through the lodge — elephant, leopard, bushbuck, nyala, kudu, hippo, buffalo, and rhino.
What will relax you? The new spa, designed in the shape of a butterfly, which will open in November.
What will you Instagram? A leopard 3m from your open safari vehicle.
What can you experience only there? The new creative lab, which allows you to work on your photographs, and print them on a large canvas, with the guidance of a professional photographer.
What will you eat? Organic, fresh, healthy, and authentic cuisine, served under a sky of the brightest stars.