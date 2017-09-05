LOCATION

The newly revamped Palace of the Lost City is in the heart of Sun City in North West province.

STYLE

The enormous sable antelope fountain at the entrance is a clue of what you're in for. At the door, you can't help but feel already lost to their high, intricately painted ceilings, mosaics and zebra-hide upholstered furniture.

The rooms are luxurious and spacious.

THE EATING

We had dinner at The Grill House, which is famous for its steak - but I had salmon. Big mistake. As my fancy friends say, don't order fish at a place that serves meat.