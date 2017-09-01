The slow lounge experience took off at Lanseria airport with the launch of Slow XS, the newest addition to the air-transit offering. The lounge, which launched at the end of August, focuses on an expression of authenticity, with small-scale local production and modern connoisseurship as a focus.

Think taster-inspired menu, cold-brewed coffee selection, boutique, small-batch alcohol labels from micro-distilleries, a limited-edition volume of hand-made guest books, and sustainability-sensitive reusable water bottles. Spatial constraints might mean some pared-down amenities, such as buffet catering, in-house spa, and private washroom facilities, but what the lounge lacks in some services, it more than makes up for in its character-rich decor, which includes a palette of mint, blush and midnight blue tones, punctuated with a dash of copper.