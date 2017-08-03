BEST WORKING COFFEE WITH A VIEW Ye Old Port Captain’s House has great harbour and ocean views and a selection of coffees from Kenya, Colombia, Sumatra and more. Sit outside on the deck or inside next to a fire in winter. Their restaurant cuisine is Mediterranean meets French and their presentation is innovative. portcaptainshouse.co.za

BEST EXOTIC SEA FOOD Fushin Sushi and Eastern Cuisine. Try the tempura prawns or Asian tapas; go exotic Australian eels, salmon from Norway, Alaskan snow crabs, and Peruvian scallops. Chef Mark Oosthuizen began his career working in various kitchens in Cape Town, receiving a thorough grounding in Japanese cooking methods from master chefs before opening Fushin. Located in Richmond Hill, the atmosphere is relaxed and the décor elegant and contemporary. fushin.co.za

BEST ART EXPERIENCE The finest art gallery in the Eastern Cape is the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum which has an impressive collection of South African art, with a special focus on art from the region. It has notable collections of British art, international printmaking and Oriental art, as well as Indian miniatures and Chinese textiles. The permanent collection has works by Berni Searle, Conrad Botes, Diane Victor and Nicholas Hlobo, amongst others. artmuseum.co.za

BEST WEEKEND ESCAPE A few hours drive from the busy port city and you could be sitting on the deck, drink in hand, gazing into the gorgeous wilderness. The five-star Bush Lodge in the Amakhala Conservancy is set at the top of an open valley and each suite overlooks a watering point with big sky views. There are secluded private viewing decks with plunge pools, and an indoor fireplace. The bathroom has a large oval bath and romantic alfresco double showers. Enjoy game drives, fine dining and solitude. amakhala.co.za/lodges/bush-lodge