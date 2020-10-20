Even though we’re all dreaming of a long-haul holiday, travel restrictions and quarantine rules make it feel like more hassle than its worth. Happily, regional borders are opening sooner rather than later, so if you find yourself needing a cure for those itchy feet, try these not-so-long-haul options on for size.

NAMIBIA: Get wrecked

Looking for wide-open spaces, social distancing and plenty of fresh air? You’ll find all three on tap at Shipwreck Lodge, cast away on the dunes of the Skeleton Coast National Park.

With a design reminiscent of the shipwrecks that pockmark this lonely shore, Shipwreck Lodge feels almost inter-planetary; the 10 freestanding suites landed amid the restless drifting sands. There’s no shortage of luxury, but exploring these empty dunes is the real reason to visit.