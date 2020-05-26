What are you missing the most during the long days of lockdown? Convivial dinners with beloveds? The pleasure of browsing your favourite wine boutique? The solitude of an early-morning jog?

For me it’s quite simple: the horizon, and the simple ocular pleasure of staring; eyes going soft-focus as the earth curves tantalisingly out of sight. No, during these weeks the four walls of my suburban home have never quite cut it. So I know where I’ll be heading as soon as the coast is clear: Namibia, and the wide-open spaces of the NamibRand Private Nature Reserve.

It’s a 200,000ha conservation success story; of degraded farmland rehabilitated into one of southern Africa’s most remarkable conservation areas. Don’t come in search of ticking off the Big Five though. While you’ll certainly admire herds of antelope and the occasional journey of giraffe, it’s the landscapes that are the star attraction here. Expect scimitars of red dunes and the alchemy of grassy plains turning into gold come sunset. Spend a morning discovering the mystery of the region’s famed “fairy circles” that polka dot the landscape, or marvel at ancient rock art. It’s an unforgettable corner of Africa, and with just a handful of luxe lodges sharing these empty plains it’s paradise for a post-corona escape.