What more can be said about Vic Falls? It is iconic, and the revenue it generates keeps the surrounding communities relatively sheltered from Zimbabwe’s economic chaos. Sadly, our trip coincides with the dry season so the falls are not in full flood, but the views and walk along the top are spectacular, and include watching daring tourists take a dip in the infamous Devil’s Pool — perched terrifyingly close to the edge of the falls.

RAILWAY ROMANCE: Brave the heat, walk all the way to the end of the falls path, and catch a glimpse of the old Victoria Falls bridge that crosses the Zambezi River. The brainchild of Cecil Rhodes and part of his unfulfilled Cape to Cairo railway scheme, Rhodes wanted passing trains to catch the spray of the falls and this special spot was chosen in 1904.

The little town of Victoria Falls is definitely worth a visit. We meet a few of its colourful inhabitants during an afternoon spent curio shopping after our trip to the falls. Dexter has a space just outside the Elephant Walk shopping centre where he sells fascinating mechanised recreations of daily life in rural and urban Zimbabwe. We watch with awe as he turns the hand crank that powers each of his unique pieces of art and each springs to life: gazelles leap to avoid the hungry jaws of lions and village women pull water from wells while children play and birds soar overhead.

LOCAL TALENT: Need a break from exploring and shopping? Stop in at The River Brewing Company on Adam Stander Road for some delicious micro-brewed craft beer and soft-shell tacos.

GETTING THERE: Travel on the continent can have its challenges but Fastjet takes the stress away with its reliable and consistent service between major southern African cities. This award-winning African airline now offers even more frequent flights between Joburg and Victoria Falls, in addition to its regular, four-times-a-day flights between the City of Gold and Harare.