No cellphone reception. No Wi-Fi. No comms at all. The sun scorches skin through clothing and unrepentant heatwaves make the air hazy. You’re hundreds of kilometres away from any town of a remotely significant size, but deadly creatures circle. If only you knew where. Is this a modern-day nightmare? A glimpse of a future gone wrong?

Nah! It’s a bush break that really only the wealthy can afford. One to which only a privileged echelon of international tourists will ever be privy. And I’m on it.

A mother elephant and her offspring wander past my tent’s gauze-covered window, slowly grazing on the brush outside it. Three metres away, I top up the water with my toe and read another page of my book. I’ve climbed into an egg-shaped bath of cold water to break the intense heat of the afternoon. Then I relocate to the bed to continue reading but the oppressive temperature makes me sleepy. I doze, I manage another page, I doze some more.