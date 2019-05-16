The Okavango Delta — sometimes called Africa’s “Last Eden” — is a sparkling gem in the middle of the parched Kalahari Desert. Maun, Botswana, is your gateway to the Delta and the perfect launch pad for travellers who want to explore this idyllic oasis.

The Okavango Delta’s maze of lagoons meanders through grasslands, groves and mopane forests. These tributaries can be explored by mokoro (a type of canoe), and the surrounding land on foot or in game-viewing vehicles. This natural phenomenon is home to thriving populations of some of the continent’s most beautiful wildlife, and the Delta reportedly supports 164 mammal species, 157 reptile species and 540 bird species.

In a perfect balance of nature, the Okavango Delta flooding season coincides with Southern Africa’s dry season, making it a haven for the more than 200,000 animals that migrate to the Delta between July and September each year to seek sanctuary from the harsh, dry weather. If you visit the Okavango Delta during the flooding season, which is at its peak from June to August, you’ll be treated to something spectacular.