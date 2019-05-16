The Okavango Delta — sometimes called Africa’s “Last Eden” — is a sparkling gem in the middle of the parched Kalahari Desert. Maun, Botswana, is your gateway to the Delta and the perfect launch pad for travellers who want to explore this idyllic oasis.
The Okavango Delta’s maze of lagoons meanders through grasslands, groves and mopane forests. These tributaries can be explored by mokoro (a type of canoe), and the surrounding land on foot or in game-viewing vehicles. This natural phenomenon is home to thriving populations of some of the continent’s most beautiful wildlife, and the Delta reportedly supports 164 mammal species, 157 reptile species and 540 bird species.
In a perfect balance of nature, the Okavango Delta flooding season coincides with Southern Africa’s dry season, making it a haven for the more than 200,000 animals that migrate to the Delta between July and September each year to seek sanctuary from the harsh, dry weather. If you visit the Okavango Delta during the flooding season, which is at its peak from June to August, you’ll be treated to something spectacular.
It is home to almost half of Africa’s elephant population at this time. But it’s not only the mighty elephant that roams the banks of the Okavango Delta. This estuary is teeming with life and attracts the other members of the Big Five as well: lion, leopard, rhino and buffalo.
The Okavango Delta also boasts world-class accommodation. Water-based camps are ideal for tourists wishing to discover the unique secrets of the waterways and see birds, while land-based camps are perfect for visitors who are more interested in general game viewing. If you wish to combine the best of both worlds, there are excellent mixed-use camps too.
Alternatively, how about a river safari in the northeastern corner of Botswana? There, Kasane is the town that acts as the gateway to the Chobe National Park. The magic of Chobe is that it lies near the borders of Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe; it is also home to large herds of elephant and Cape buffalo.
Expect spectacular sightings of graceful antelopes, migrating zebras, numerous bird species and the mighty hippos that inhabit the woods and lagoons of the Linyanti Marsh.
The Chobe experience is rich with safari tours, by boat and on land. Along the banks of the Chobe River you’ll find an array of guest houses, hotels, and camp sites that accommodate visitors to the national park.
GETTING THERE
Fly Airlink direct to Maun from Cape Town or Johannesburg and embark on a once-in-a-lifetime safari holiday filled with unforgettable moments. You can also fly Airlink direct from Johannesburg to Kasane for some Chobe magic.
Looking to add a beach or Victoria Falls experience to your safari adventure? Connect onwards on Airlink’s direct flights from Livingstone, Zambia, to Nelspruit and experience the Kruger Park; or fly from Nelspruit to Vilanculos, Mozambique, the gateway to the Bazaruto and Benguerra islands.
• Visit the flights to Maun and flights to Kasane pages or speak to your travel agent to book your escape to Botswana.
– This article was paid for by Airlink.