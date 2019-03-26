While the tourism sector is affected by various factors on the continent, such as economic growth, political stability and ease of movement groups, such as the Southern African Development Community and East African Community, are making inter-region business easier according to McLachlan. This increases business travel, creating a need for quality and luxury accommodation on the continent, of which there is a shortage.

“If you take a city like Lagos, it only has 12 000 rooms of any sort of form of quality in a city of 20 million people. We have 12 000 rooms just in Sandton, as an example,” he says.

He adds more Africans are travelling internationally and, when they return, they expect to have the same standards and quality they experienced elsewhere.

However, many African countries are beset by problems such as poverty, health concerns and terrorism, which put people off travelling to the continent. After the terrorist attack at a Radisson Blu in Mali in 2015, McLachlan reassures that due diligence is done and risks and potential threats are considered and dealt with whenever the group moves into a new territory."

McLachlan goes on to say countries such as Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are off limits, despite their natural beauty. “We not blindly going to just go into countries that we feel are politically still not safe to do business,” McLachlan says. “So, we are not going to be a pioneer and go and try and create a new resort destination, because it’s got a fantastic, unspoiled beach.”

“I think, overall, Africa is in a good state,” he says - and we have to agree. Not only are there new luxury offerings opening up in the continent’s most popular destinations, cities new on the tourism map are showing up asking to be explored. And it seems it’s just the right time for exploring.