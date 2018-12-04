What will surprise you? Private bush dinners, breakfasts in bed, cocktails by lamplight on a river island, or a walking safari with al fresco picnic.
What will excite you? The Okavango Delta, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa. Experience the lagoons and channels of the Delta and the Okavango floodplains.
What will you boast about? Helicopter flights over the Delta. The incredible amount of wildlife you encounter in the Delta becomes clear from above.
What can you experience? At dinnertime, ask Nxabega’s choir to perform one of their African anthems.
What will you eat? Mouth-watering pan-African meals. The new food and coffee-bar area offers the perfect opportunity to swap stories of the day’s adventures.
Where will you sleep? Each tent has a luxurious bed facing the floodplain.