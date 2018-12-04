1. SABLE ALLEY
This super-stylish new tented camp is camouflaged in the bush surrounding a lagoon in the Okavango Delta.
What will inspire you? Day and evening game drives, mokoro (dugout canoe) excursions, game walks, and wildlife-watching straight from camp.
What will surprise you? It’s as sustainable as it is sophisticated. Proceeds from staying at Sable Alley go straight back into the Khwai Village community projects.
What will excite you? Khwai Private Reserve offers one of Africa’s greatest wildlife experiences, with only three camps in a 202 hectare area bordered by the Moremi and Chobe game reserves.
What will you Instagram? Sable is sophisticated and stylish. Each canvas-walled suite is 55m2, and comes with an indoor seating area, writing desk, double bed, and seriously Afro-chic décor.
What will you boast about? Spotting leopard, lion, cheetah, and wild dog concealed from unsuspecting antelope in the grass.
What can you experience only there? Game viewing from your verandah overlooking a lily-covered lagoon, home to harrumphing hippo and a favourite drinking spot for elephant and buffalo.
Where will you sleep? In one of 12 light, bright, and extremely spacious tented suites on raised decks.
2. &BEYOND NXABEGA OKAVANGO TENTED CAMP
A contemporary interpretation of classic bush-camp style at the camp makes it the epitome of elegant safari travel.
What will inspire you? The camp combines the experience of Botswana’s lush grasslands and the intricate detail of the Delta’s waterways. The simplicity of canvas merges with the elegance of an exclusive club.
What will surprise you? Private bush dinners, breakfasts in bed, cocktails by lamplight on a river island, or a walking safari with al fresco picnic.
What will excite you? The Okavango Delta, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa. Experience the lagoons and channels of the Delta and the Okavango floodplains.
What will you boast about? Helicopter flights over the Delta. The incredible amount of wildlife you encounter in the Delta becomes clear from above.
What can you experience? At dinnertime, ask Nxabega’s choir to perform one of their African anthems.
What will you eat? Mouth-watering pan-African meals. The new food and coffee-bar area offers the perfect opportunity to swap stories of the day’s adventures.
Where will you sleep? Each tent has a luxurious bed facing the floodplain.
What will you see on a game drive? Lion, cheetah, leopard, wild dog, and large herds of elephant and buffalo. Hippo inhabit the deeper channels. Honey badgers in broad daylight. Tall termite mounds housing families of dwarf and banded mongoose.
3. CHITABE CAMP
This recently rebuilt camp blends in with its surroundings. Guests sleep in tents on an island in the middle of the Okavango Delta. That’s as magical as it sounds.
What will inspire you? Being in a solar-powered camp in one of the most eco-diverse private concessions in the Delta. No fences mean wildlife moves through the lodge unimpeded.
What will surprise you? The sounds of the bush and no solid walls. The connection with nature is real.
What will excite you? The potential to find wild dog roaming freely in a pristine environment. The possibility that 350 species of birds can be present in a reasonably small area.
What will relax you? Unwinding in the camp with its rooms on raised platforms, amplifying views of the Okavango’s floodplains as a cool breeze blows through the ebony forest.
What will you Instagram? The sinuous curves of the walkways and the plethora of wildlife.
What will you boast about? No WiFi! Chitabe is an opportunity to reconnect with pure nature and enjoy uninterrupted time with your partner or friends.
What will you eat? Dishes such as biltong croquettes, halloumi and roasted tomato lasagne, ostrich koftas, and salted-caramel pavlovas.
Where will you sleep? In a beautifully decorated private room on a raised deck overlooking the expansive Okavango scenery.
What will you see on a game drive? The greatest mammal diversity that can be viewed at a camp in Botswana.