This super-stylish new tented camp is camouflaged in the bush surrounding a lagoon in the Okavango Delta.

What will inspire you? Day and evening game drives, mokoro (dugout canoe) excursions, game walks, and wildlife-watching straight from camp.

What will surprise you? It’s as sustainable as it is sophisticated. Proceeds from staying at Sable Alley go straight back into the Khwai Village community projects.

What will excite you? Khwai Private Reserve offers one of Africa’s greatest wildlife experiences, with only three camps in a 202 hectare area bordered by the Moremi and Chobe game reserves.

What will you Instagram? Sable is sophisticated and stylish. Each canvas-walled suite is 55m2, and comes with an indoor seating area, writing desk, double bed, and seriously Afro-chic décor.