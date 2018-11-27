Contemporary African interiors, top-notch service and stellar game — all on the banks of the Zambezi River.

What will inspire you? Gourmet food is cooked and served in the middle of the bush by former Singita chef Shane Ellis — and all of it is created with locally sourced ingredients.

What will excite you? The lodge’s position means you’re close to forests, plains, and rivers — all at once.

What will relax you? A spa treatment followed by a dip in your private plunge pool and, later, a dip into the owner’s private wine collection.

What will you Instagram? Victoria Falls from the air (a four-night stay includes a helicopter flip over the Falls).

What will you boast about? Activities. Zambezi River boat cruises, canoeing, game drives, night drives, walking safaris, fishing, white-water rafting, bungee jumping, and horseback safaris.

What can you experience only there? The lodge lies along 15km of the Zambezi River, where no other boats can pass. It’s also the only lodge within an unfenced 55,000ha private game reserve.

Where will you sleep? In a stunning, glass-fronted, river-facing suite.

What will you see on a game drive? Huge numbers of elephant and, perhaps, sable, lion, buffalo, leopard, wild dog, and hyena.

2. SINGITA PAMUSHANA LODGE

The Singita group has long set the standard for top-end safaris — and this recently revamped lodge in the southeast is a reminder why.