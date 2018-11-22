1. SHIPWRECK LODGE

Situated on a remote and beautiful stretch of the Skeleton Coast, the lodge looks like a flotilla of phantom vessels washed ashore. The game viewing is just as unusual, focusing on the fauna of the desert and dunes.

What will inspire you? Freedom, beauty, and solitude.

What will surprise you? So empty and so much to do: game drives in search of desert-dwelling fauna; discovering succulents and lichens; sitting atop dunes as the sun sinks; daytime beach-combing for whale bones and debris from centuries of shipwrecks; marvelling at geologically remarkable clay castles.

What will excite you? Some of the most dramatic and unique accommodation on the continent. Not many can say they have slept in a shipwreck.