What will you boast about? Watching black-backed jackal and brown hyena stroll the beach.
What can you experience only there? The history of the shipwrecks that line the foggy coastline.
What will you eat? Elegant three-course meals served in the dining cabin reminiscent of an old ship.
Where will you sleep? In one of 10 shipwreck cabins constructed with eco-friendly materials, designed by Namibian architect Nina Maritz.
What will you see on a game drive? Skeleton Coast wildlife sightings are rare — but when you do spot something, it’s magical. Look out for brown hyena, jackal, lion, baboons and elephant.
2. SERRA CAFEMA CAMP
Shaded by ancient trees on the banks of the Kunene River in Kaokoland, this lodge immerses you in a remote wilderness, unique in its combination of green riverside and dramatic desert location.