A decade ago, most South Africans viewed the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius as nothing more than the quintessential getaway destination for newlyweds. How times have changed. In recent years, the once-sleepy island has transformed itself into a major investment hub, following the introduction of bold, investor-friendly policies and various tax incentives. In fact, earlier this year, Mauritius pipped South Africa to the post when it bagged the World Bank accolade as the best country in Africa in which to do business.

And Mauritius is now also the richest African country per capita by far, with an average wealth per person of $33,000, according to New World Wealth. That’s more than double South Africa’s $12,900. The international research firm says the total wealth held in Mauritius (expats included) has risen 195% in dollar terms over the 10 years ending in 2017, making it the fastest-growing wealth market in Africa and one of the top three in the world.

The Mauritian government recently also tweaked its real-estate-investment legislation, which allows foreigners to qualify for residency if they buy property on the island for more than $500,000 (about R7.15-million). Moreover, property developments open to foreigners are typically priced in US dollars or euros, providing South African buyers an attractive hard-currency hedge against an ailing rand.