Adding the port city of Andoany to your itinerary for the day is highly recommended. Beautiful, original, and sensitively restored colonial buildings hark back to the age of exploration. The local markets will seduce you with delicious seafood and vibrant tropical fruit salads. You can’t leave Nosy Be without sampling the local rum, so visit the local distillery to find out about the fascinating history behind this spirit, and how it has defined the local culture through trade and commerce.

If you’re struggling to commit to a choice of accommodation for your stay, Airlink’s recommendations include Hotel Clair de Lune or The Residence, each offering intimate, luxurious private bungalows or villas, allowing you to enjoy the peace, relaxation, and seclusion that you deserve.

