A friend recently enquired whether the staff at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport passport control in Mauritius know me by name. They should. I visit that often. And I have a dodo tattoo on my right shoulder that makes them smile every time.

My love affair with Mauritius began at the iconic One&Only Le Saint Géran in April 2013. That wasn’t my first visit to the island, but it was the life-changing one. I learnt to dance in the rain, thanks to the then-resident band, the Famous 9, and began a journey to wellness under Chinese medicine authority and practitioner Francesc Miralles. His Harmonia programme is an essential experience at the award-winning spa. Since then I’ve returned to the island — and this special peninsula — countless times: sometimes to stay, but also to connect with friends and, perhaps more importantly, myself. I inadvertently responded to something recently “as a Mauritian”, so perhaps residency will be my reality one day.

This island has an irresistible magic that wills you to stop doing and simply to start being. That means different things to different people, but for me it brings excitement, energy, and inspiration — rejuvenation on all levels. While most people choose to recline next to the pool or the sea, drinking cocktails all day, I’m walking, swimming, exploring, relaxing at the spa, and dancing until the last note is played.

I tell people there’s something in the air that sparks that transformation — and there’s scientific proof of this. Research conducted by the United Nations Environment Programme in 2015 rates Mauritius’ air quality as one of the best in the world. I’ll never forget the night I waltzed in through the One&Only Le Saint Géran foyer, making a beeline for my usual spot at the bar, and being greeted by Nemdharry Ramesh, the bar manager, who told me how fantastic I looked. I’d been on the island for only two hours.