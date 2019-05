All roads lead to Lusaka, the geographic, commercial and metaphorical heart of Zambia. The city’s cosmopolitan African feel, friendly people and five star spots make it easy for the visiting business exec. Here’s the lowdown on Lusaka:

BEST BOUTIQUE STAY Latitude 15 is Lusaka’s hippest hotel and popular with business travellers for its ease of services and business facilities; along with its funky décor, excellent dining and a convivial lounge and pool area, definitely one of the capital’s sundowners and cocktails spots. Set in a pleasant suburb, everything from the artworks to the appetisers at Latitude 15 is a wonderful combination of Zambian homegrown with a contemporary international twist. latitudehotels.com