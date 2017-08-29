All roads lead to Lusaka, the geographic, commercial and metaphorical heart of Zambia. The city’s cosmopolitan African feel, friendly people and five star spots make it easy for the visiting business exec. Here’s the lowdown on Lusaka:
BEST BOUTIQUE STAY Latitude 15 is Lusaka’s hippest hotel and popular with business travellers for its ease of services and business facilities; along with its funky décor, excellent dining and a convivial lounge and pool area, definitely one of the capital’s sundowners and cocktails spots. Set in a pleasant suburb, everything from the artworks to the appetisers at Latitude 15 is a wonderful combination of Zambian homegrown with a contemporary international twist. latitudehotels.com
BEST BUSINESS CLASS SUITES The five-star Radisson Blu is conveniently close to the city and you can check into a business class suite that gets you 47m2 of luxury space, a coffee machine, complimentary mini bar, a plush bathrobe and slippers, a 49 inch TV and access to the fitness centre and business class lounges. Dine at Chuma Grill Restaurant & Bar which does African fusion and international dishes. radissonblu.com/en/hotel-lusaka
BEST PRESIDENTIAL SUITE Set in tropical gardens in the heart of Lusaka’s business and government district, the five-star Taj Pamodzi hotel welcomes you to their 9th floor Presidential Suite. Expect a generous exclusive sitting room and dining area, a spacious work station and pretty much everything you need for business and pleasure from 24 hour room service to executive lounges. Highlight is the Jacuzzi on the balcony with a fabulous view of the city. vivanta.tajhotels.com/en-in/pamodzi-lusaka
BEST PLACE FOR BUSINESS MEETINGS AND NETWORKING The Works, a first for Lusaka, is a collaborative office space offering pods with hot desking and bean bagging, similar to Soho Works in London, or We Work in New York. Professionals, entrepreneurs and freelancers work in a stimulating and stylish space with high speed Wi-Fi, and a mix of open-plan, single and multiple-person private offices, meeting rooms and event spaces. There’s a pool, bar and lounge and a private member’s club next door called The Other Side where wining and dining and more networking happens. latitudehotels.com
BEST RESTAURANT TO IMPRESS A CLIENT Interestingly enough, the colonial era Lusaka Club is a firm favourite for business people in search of a satisfying meal. The Marlin Club is the restaurant inside that is famed for its steaks and meat dishes. They do practically every kind of cut – aged fillet recommended - and their portions are large. The wood panelling and décor looks like it hasn’t been touched since the '60s. Bookings essential and you can also order online. marlinzambia.com
BEST PLACE FOR A HEAD CLEARER When you need a complete break from the executive treadmill, head for Muka Munya , a private estate in a gorgeous park setting, which has a restaurant and clubhouse. Explore the lush 600ha forest which has secluded walks and small swimming pools called Monkey Pools. mukamuya.org
BEST PLACE FOR A QUIET WORKING LUNCH The elegant five-star Intercontinental is right near the central business district and close to embassies and government offices. Head for Rhythms which is alongside the Safari Bar, set on a generous shaded veranda overlooking the pool and gardens. The Intercontinental offers a full range of business services and all the rooms have city views. ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/us/en/lusaka
BEST PLACE FOR A QUIET CLIENT COFFEE Head for the Zambean Coffee Shop where the Zambean team has developed a gourmet coffee made of a blend of African beans including homegrown beans called Zamblend which is delicious. They also do Italian and African coffees and there’s a small antique shop too. zambean.org
BEST OUT OF TOWN PAMPER AND LUNCH It is half an hour drive to Lilayi Restaurant which offers a delicious mix of African fusion and contemporary cuisine. Their style is fresh and organic seasonal ingredients, excellent meat and a wine cellar with over 120 different wines. Their sommelier will recommend pairing options. lilayi.com
BEST PLACE FOR JEWELLERY Jewel of Africa was started over twenty years ago and remains a formidable family business specialising in exquisite gemstones and jewellery, ethically sourced and conflict free. They’ll turn your dream piece into reality. Choose from emerald, tanzanite, garnet, tourmaline, citrine. jewelofafrica.com
BEST WEEKEND ESCAPE It’s a two and a half hour flight from Lusaka plus a river crossing and then a three hour drive into Liuwa National Park, but great luxury and beauty awaits you at the newly opened five-star King Lewanika Lodge. As the rains come from Angola, so the Zambezi River waters rise and spill over onto the Liuwa flood plains in western Zambia. During the rainy season the region is flooded and inaccessible. Then as the waters recede, this glorious wilderness area reveals itself. This elegant, modern Afro chic bush camp was designed by acclaimed South African architects Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens. Brilliant birding, astonishing views and expert rangers. timeandtide.com
TWO HOURS TO KILL Visit the impressive private collection of businessman and patron of the arts John Kapotwe - Namwandwe is one of the best in the country for contemporary Zambian art. Fifteen km from the city, the gallery space is within his private home – itself an attraction - and features paintings, sculptures, masks and fabrics by both established and up-and-coming artists. www.namwandwe.com. If you are keen on buying fresh original Zambian art, check out the Start Foundation’s fabulous online offerings. They are a charitable trust dedicated to promoting the arts in Zambia through a series of programmes and exhibitions. startfoundationtrust.org