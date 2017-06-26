BEST WAY TO SEE THE CITY Dana Tours will tailor make executive trips to see the city and its highlights. They’ve been around for over 17 years and take the hassle out of sightseeing and general business and corporate travel. Choose between full and half day, the tours generally include a visit to the famous fort, oldest building in the capital, dating back to 1765), the National History Museum and the historical Caminho de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM) railway station. Voted by Newsweek as one of the ten most beautiful train stations in the world, the wrought-iron roof dome was designed in 1910 by Gustav Eiffel of Paris’s Eiffel Tower fame. danatours.net