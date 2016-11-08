Domwe Island stretches out to my right like a verdant finger into the lake. Behind me, the bustle of Cape Maclear has already faded: there is just the fish eagles’ call, the slap of waves against the prow. The wind rises, whipping water against my sunglasses, drenching my lifejacket.

I can’t see the camp until I’m right at the beach below, 40-odd minutes after

we left — and even then, there’s only a discreet arch of thatch protruding between leaves betraying its presence. For the next two nights this will be home. The hours unfurl languorously. I wallow in the transparent, silky water, head tilted up at the sky, as hamerkops float over us; or face-down with goggles and snorkel looking at the fish. There are more different species in this lake than any other in the world: some are electric blue, others zebra striped, still others brassy or brown.