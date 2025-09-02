Stretched across more than 20,000km2, Ruaha National Park is the country’s largest protected area, yet remains a relative secret hidden away in south-central Tanzania. Unlike the jam-packed safaris of the Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater, Ruaha delivers drama without the crowds. And yet the scale here is just as extraordinary: vast savannahs peppered with giant baobabs, miombo woodlands that stretch to the horizon, and the sinuous lifeline that is the Great Ruaha River.
That river sustains one of East Africa’s most remarkable wildlife populations. Ruaha plays host to vast herds of elephants, alongside healthy prides of lion. Leopard sightings are frequent, and you’ll also find one of Africa’s most significant populations of endangered wild dogs. More than 570 bird species have been recorded in the park, rivalling Tarangire as one of Tanzania’s premier birding destinations.
“We know Ruaha as Tanzania’s best-kept secret,” says James Steele, Africa Safari Expert at Go2Africa. “Only about 1% of visitors [to Tanzania] venture here, which means you’re far more likely to watch a lion pride on the hunt than see another vehicle on the horizon…. Because it sits off the main safari circuit, every moment feels unhurried and uncrowded, offering the rare chance to experience Africa in its purest form. With intimate riverside lodges, walking safaris and a strong focus on conservation, Ruaha is the kind of hidden gem our experts return to again and again. A place that rewards travellers who go the extra mile.”
New luxury escape for unsung Ruaha
Tanzania’s best-kept safari secret is about to be reimagined with Ubuyu, Banyan Tree’s first African Escape on the Ruaha River
Image: Supplied
Tanzania’s largest national park will soon welcome a striking new addition to the world of East African eco-luxury lodges with Ubuyu — part of Banyan Tree’s new “Escape” brand — set to open on the banks of the Great Ruaha River. True to the “Escape” philosophy, expect pared-back biophilic design, sculptural villas, and a deep community engagement that recasts the concept of immersive luxury in this undiscovered corner of Tanzania.
But first. ‘Ruaha?’ I hear you ask?
In a year in which the iconic Serengeti is in the news for all the wrong reasons — spoiler alert: overtourism and reckless travellers — Ruaha may be the answer.
Image: Supplied
Image: Bob Brewer/Unsplash
Image: Chris Thomas/Unsplash
Yet the park is not without its pressures. Its huge size makes it difficult to patrol, and while poaching has been curtailed in recent years, elephant herds remain under threat. Human-wildlife conflict persists on the park’s borders, with elephants raiding crops and predators clashing with pastoralists. Against that backdrop, tourism increasingly plays a crucial role in sustaining conservation in the region.
And travellers will be richly rewarded later this year as Ubuyu welcomes its first guests.
Created in partnership with Milan’s FABRIC Studio, Ubuyu takes its name from the baobab fruit — a nod to the ancient “tree of life” that dominates the Ruaha landscape — and promises an approach to safari both as deeply considered, as it is design-centric.
“Our vision for this resort was to let the landscape itself dictate the architecture,” says Raffaella Razzini, creative director of FABRIC Studio. “Inspired by aerial views of the land and river and the richness of Masai culture, we designed villas and communal spaces that flow organically with the terrain, creating an intimate dialogue between nature, light and the guest experience.”
Image: Supplied
Six villas — offered in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations — are strung out along the riverbank and plains, each positioned to catch the light and frame the wilderness. Private plunge pools, open-air showers and expansive decks bring wildlife encounters up close, while interiors are grounded in organic tones and textures drawing on local clay, thatch and timber, with Mninga wood furniture hand-crafted by local artisans.
The inspiration is clear. The circular footprints of Maasai bomas inform the design of the one- and two-bedroom villas, while the three-bedroom retreat matches the curves of the Great Ruaha River. Interiors tap into a palette of earth tones and handcrafted finishes, the clean minimalism softened by natural fibres and hand-carved furnishings.
Beyond the villas, the lodge unfolds as a series of communal spaces for connection. Curving around mature trees with sightlines across the plains, The Living Room is an open-air communal area recalling the traditional Maasai enkang. The Open Kitchen extends that philosophy, inviting guests to watch chefs preparing reimagined Tanzanian dishes for the daily menu. The Mganga rooftop bar, an eyrie above the river, promises unforgettable sundowners. Wellness is also central at Ubuyu, with the riverside Maji Spa set to offer plant-based rituals and treatments drawing on local traditions.
Image: Supplied
While Ubuyu promises all the comforts of contemporary safari luxury — from infinity pools to bespoke furnishings — it is equally a project rooted within the culture of East Africa. Local artisans guided the construction and design, while Banyan Tree’s Gallery philosophy ensures that craft and heritage are part of a value chain feeding back into the community.
When it opens in late 2025, Ubuyu will mark only the second outing for the Banyan Tree Escape concept — and the first in Africa — after the “no walls, no doors” retreat in Bali. In Ruaha, that same approach blurs the lines between the wilderness and a sense of immersive luxury. For travellers willing to step off Tanzania’s well-trodden safari circuit, Ubuyu is set to become one of Africa’s most striking safari escapes.
