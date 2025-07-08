MOSEY AMONG MOSAICS
Eat, play, sleep: a Knysna Oyster Festival escape
Take a break and a bite or two as the famed annual festival returns for another bout of keeping the winter blues at bay
Image: Alfred Lor/Supplied
South African and international tourists alike will soon be trotting off to Knysna to get shucking. The Knysna Oyster Festival is officially in its 41st year and, judging by the sneak peek I had recently of what will be going on this year, it shows no signs of slowing down.
The festival started in 1983 as the Knysna Winter Festival but soon changed its name thanks to the growing passion for mouthwatering mollusks in the area. While the small town packs a lot of charm at any time of year, the festival is a great time to visit with some special activities on offer at this time. Here’s a taster of what you can eat and do at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival.
Dining in the wild
EATING
Dining options abound in the small town so it can be hard to choose. If, like me, you enjoy something a little more exclusive, do head to Sirocco. Perched on the water’s edge of Thesen Harbour Town, this stylish spot is known for its fresh local oysters, often served with flair and a touch of theatre. Staff are on hand to show you how to crack them open and if you do the “Oyster experience”, you get cultivated and wild coastal oysters, a glass of bubbly and a staffer to explain the difference between the two types of oysters, all for R140.
They'll also give you tips on how to spot a bad oyster (often extremely creamy). If you’re not up for oysters, Sirocco’s menu is impressively broad with pizza, burgers, sushi and other seafood dishes. Wine lovers are blessed with multiple options and, for the winter, they are offering all diners a complimentary welcome glühwein in the evenings on arrival to warm the bones.
Image: Thango Ntwasa
Image: Thango Ntwasa
BAREFOOT ON THE SAND
In Buffels Bay, just outside Knysna, the mother-and-daughter-owned Wildside Beach Restaurant is a seaside delight. It has tables right on the sand and a laid-back unpretentious vibe with wooden benches and tin plates. The menu embraces the coastal setting with dishes including prawns, mussels, calamari and sushi platters. It’s especially popular with sunset chasers, so timing your visit for the golden hour is a smart move. Note that they don’t have a liquor license, but you can bring your own wine or beer (no corkage fee). For the festival, there will be some special live music evenings and a R150 per head seafood platter special. The restaurant will also take part in the festival's Oyster Shucking Competition on July 8, which will see who can shuck the most oysters in one minute.
A PUSH FOR SUGAR
Taking place on July 9, the second-ever Dessert War Fair will be no piece of cake but a sugar-dusted showdown, where local bakers and chefs will be bringing their best cupcakes, cookies, doughnuts and cakes to compete for the title of Dessert Champion. Attendees get to sample the goods and vote for their favourites.
The R185 ticket includes tasting vouchers, a goodie box, water, a voting card and entry into a lucky draw. And if your sweet tooth isn’t satisfied, you can buy extra tasters or take-home treats from the stalls.
We got to taste the wares of last year’s winner. Kirsten Walters of the boutique chocolate studio Ile de Chocolat served desserts for our night in Knysna with a raspberry and pistachio white chocolate mousse tart with subtle lime macarons.
Image: Thango Ntwasa
SMELL THE ROSIES
The best spot for dinner is arguably Rosie’s Steak Bar. Only a 15-minute drive from Blackwaters River Lodge, where we stayed, the restaurant blends South African favourites with Western and South American flavours. The lively balcony is also a great spot to catch Knysna’s majestic sunsets and you can flex your grey matter on their craft quiz night, hosted every second Monday. A crowd pleaser worth trying is their homemade Wagyu beef burger.
PLAYING
A CLIMB WITH A VIEW
For a hypersensory exploration of Knysna, trek to the green heart of town at Pledge Nature Reserve, which has almost 400 species of plants on 10ha. It has 5km of walking trails, streams, ponds and a viewpoint overlooking the Knysna Heads. Our group was led by guide Nanna Joubert to the viewpoint at the very top that overlooks Knysna. The walk also comes with opportunities to feel and smell different herbs (some you can take home with you). It’s open from 8am til 5pm on weekdays and until 4pm on weekends. Entry is R30 for adults and R10 for kids under 12. See pledgenaturereserve.org.
Image: Supplied
HELLO TO THE SEAHORSES
Since 2022, SANParks has worked closely with Oceans Alive Conservation Trust on the conservation of the endangered Knysna seahorse, South Africa’s only endemic seahorse species. The fishtank in the SANParks office on Thesen Island is one of the few places in the world where you can see these tiny “sea unicorns” up close. With seahorses being shy and hiding under rocks, don’t be scared to ask if you can see the staff feed them to coax them out of their hiding spots.
MOSEY AMONG MOSAICS
Explore Mosaic Magic is a vibrant public art trail in Sedgefield, just outside Knysna, which started out as a skills-development initiative spearheaded by Masithandane, a local NGO whose name means “Let us love one another.” Now the trail features over 65 mosaic artworks scattered throughout the town and a marine-themed mosaic park known as The Octopus Garden under the Sea. You can explore the works on a self-guided tour (maps from the tourism office in Knysna, or email info@visitknysna.co.za for a digital version). Or meet the talented team behind the mosaics and hear the stories that inspired the pieces on a guided tour.
For more information, see www.masithandane.org or email info@visitknysna.co.za.
Our group got to explore the mosaics on an Amazing Race-type experience where, much like the TV show, teams zip around finding clues and solving puzzles. For the festival, there will be a Mosaic Treasure Hunt in Sedgefield on July 8, with entry costing R150 per car (with four occupants). Call 082-833-0114 for more information.
In addition, for the third year running, Amazing Race: Knysna Style will start at the main festival hub on July 9. Entry is R580 per team of two. See here for more information.
MEANDER BY MOONLIGHT
For something a little different, the Moonlight Meander is a magical, torchlit marine safari built around learning about the wonders of sea life when the sun goes down. It takes place at Gericke’s Point near Sedgefield. Led by local marine biologist Judy Dixon, it’s a 3—3.5 hour guided walk that reveals the secret nightlife of the intertidal zone — that fascinating stretch between land and sea that’s usually hidden beneath the waves. From snails to crabs, Dixon gives us a guided tour of what nightlife on the beach looks like. A definite favourite is the plough snail, also known as the bullia, a not-so-slow creature that famously “bungee jumps” by day and creates a colourful luminescent spectacle on the shoreside rocks by night. R300 per person. To book, contact Judy on 072-390-6667 or email judyzdix@gmail.com.
SLEEPING
ON THE RIVER
The serene Blackwaters River Lodge is a great choice for festivalgoers looking to escape the hustle of the main event or any city dwellers looking for a break. Hidden in the green, the lodge is located on the banks of the Goukamma River. Don't be shocked on your first dip in the tub or shower. The water might be brown but it is clean. Owner Elmay Bouwers shares that she opted for natural water to run through the pipes but there is bottled water for drinking in each unit.
The Luxury River Unit that I stayed in has a single bed and a king size with an en-suite bath and shower, spacious bar fridge, and a tea/coffee station with the balcony overlooking the Goukamma River and forest. Make sure to ask before booking if you can go for a guided breakfast walk with personalised walking sticks that are made available. The Luxury River Unit is R1,249 per person sharing. Children aged 3-12 pay 50%, ages 0-2 stay free.
NEED TO KNOW
The festival runs from Friday July 4 to Sunday July 13. Opening weekend kicks off with the Knysna Forest Marathon, while the second weekend wraps things up with the Knysna Cycle Tour. Find all the details here. •
Ntwasa was a guest of the Knysna Oyster Festival.
